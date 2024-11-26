Left Menu

ICC Board's Crucial Meeting: Champions Trophy Fate Hangs in Balance

The International Cricket Council (ICC) board will meet virtually to finalize the Champions Trophy schedule. The delay is due to India's refusal to play in Pakistan over tense political relations. The BCCI proposes a hybrid model, yet unresolved. The meeting is critical before leadership changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The International Cricket Council's all-powerful board is set to convene virtually on November 29, aiming to finalize the much-delayed schedule of the Champions Trophy, slated to occur in Pakistan next February and March.

The delay stems from India's refusal to play in Pakistan due to fraught relations between the two nations, with no tour since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. BCCI has proposed a hybrid model, positioning India's games in a neutral third country, a suggestion that Pakistan's cricket board has not yet accepted.

Ahead of Jay Shah's appointment as ICC chairman on December 1, resolving this matter during the upcoming meeting is pivotal, as noted by an ICC spokesperson confirming the board discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

