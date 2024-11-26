ICC Board's Crucial Meeting: Champions Trophy Fate Hangs in Balance

The International Cricket Council's all-powerful board is set to convene virtually on November 29, aiming to finalize the much-delayed schedule of the Champions Trophy, slated to occur in Pakistan next February and March.

The delay stems from India's refusal to play in Pakistan due to fraught relations between the two nations, with no tour since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. BCCI has proposed a hybrid model, positioning India's games in a neutral third country, a suggestion that Pakistan's cricket board has not yet accepted.

Ahead of Jay Shah's appointment as ICC chairman on December 1, resolving this matter during the upcoming meeting is pivotal, as noted by an ICC spokesperson confirming the board discussions.

