Sri Lanka A Team Abandons Pakistan Tour Amid Islamabad Protests

Sri Lanka's cricket team is cutting short its scheduled series against Pakistan due to political protests in Islamabad. The PCB has delayed two matches originally set for Rawalpindi. Clashes between protestors and security forces have intensified since a march led by Imran Khan's party began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:33 IST
Sri Lanka's A team has withdrawn from its series against Pakistan Shaheens due to escalating political protests in Islamabad. The series, scheduled to conclude in Rawalpindi, faces postponement as both cricket boards consult to reschedule the matches.

The first match saw Pakistan Shaheens secure a 108-run victory in Islamabad. However, the remaining matches are delayed due to the unrest sparked by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party's protest march.

Former captain and prime minister Imran Khan leads the protest, resulting in violent clashes with security personnel. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, also PCB chairman, revealed army intervention to address the escalating violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

