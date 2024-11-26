Left Menu

Delhi Unveils State-of-the-Art Underground Shooting Range for Aspiring Olympians

Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated a cutting-edge underground shooting range at the NCC Bhawan in Rohini. The facility promises to democratize access to shooting sports by offering year-round training opportunities with advanced safety and technical features. It aims to nurture India's future Olympic champions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:23 IST
Delhi Unveils State-of-the-Art Underground Shooting Range for Aspiring Olympians
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to India's sporting infrastructure, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated an underground shooting range at the National Cadet Corps Bhawan in Rohini on Tuesday.

Addressing the inauguration, Atishi emphasized the importance of making sports like shooting accessible, acknowledging that high training costs often deter aspiring athletes. 'This facility ensures no talented athlete is held back due to financial limitations,' she noted.

Equipped with a 25-metre live fire setup, bulletproof infrastructure, and modern target systems, the range promises state-of-the-art safety and training amenities. Atishi highlighted the potential for this facility to act as a catalyst for producing future champions, referencing India's rich shooting legacy and Olympic athletes like Abhinav Bindra and Manu Bhaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024