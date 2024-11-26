Delhi Unveils State-of-the-Art Underground Shooting Range for Aspiring Olympians

In a significant boost to India's sporting infrastructure, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated an underground shooting range at the National Cadet Corps Bhawan in Rohini on Tuesday.

Addressing the inauguration, Atishi emphasized the importance of making sports like shooting accessible, acknowledging that high training costs often deter aspiring athletes. 'This facility ensures no talented athlete is held back due to financial limitations,' she noted.

Equipped with a 25-metre live fire setup, bulletproof infrastructure, and modern target systems, the range promises state-of-the-art safety and training amenities. Atishi highlighted the potential for this facility to act as a catalyst for producing future champions, referencing India's rich shooting legacy and Olympic athletes like Abhinav Bindra and Manu Bhaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)