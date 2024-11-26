Left Menu

Tripura Cricket Association Urges Swift Probe in Floodlight Scam

Tripura Cricket Association officials met with a top state police officer to accelerate the investigation into an alleged floodlight procurement scam at MBB Stadium. Whistleblowers have prompted a Special Investigation Team to examine the corruption claims, while the TCA seeks prompt action from law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:46 IST
Subrata Dey (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, a delegation from the Tripura Cricket Association met with a high-ranking state police officer, urging a swift investigation into an alleged scam related to the procurement and installation of floodlights at MBB Stadium. Funded by the TCA, the floodlight project is embroiled in corruption allegations.

The scandal came to light when two TCA members, acting as whistleblowers, brought the issue to the attention of the High Court. In response, the court has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into the matter. Despite these developments, the TCA representatives conveyed to the state's Director General of Police (DGP) that no arrests have been made, stressing the need for expedited action.

The DGP assured that the case would receive due attention and that the investigation into the corruption claims would proceed with intensified focus. Subrata Dey, Secretary of the Tripura Cricket Association, informed ANI that they have briefed senior police officials with all relevant details. The TCA remains hopeful following the DGP's assurance of thorough scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

