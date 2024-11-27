Left Menu

Manchester City Slip-ups: Guardiola's Surprising Admissions

Manchester City's recent poor form is puzzling for manager Pep Guardiola, who humorously admitted self-inflicted scratches on his face after a 3-3 Champions League draw with Feyenoord. City lost their lead late in the game and face tough challenges ahead, including an upcoming match against Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola is grappling with Manchester City's unexpected dip in performance, a situation visibly reflected in his own self-inflicted injuries. Following a dramatic 3-3 draw with Feyenoord, where City let slip a three-goal advantage in the final 15 minutes, Guardiola addressed the media sporting a scratched nose and scalp.

Guardiola jokingly attributed the marks to his own hand, remarking, 'I want to harm myself,' after city's unprecedented fifth consecutive defeat across all competitions. This marked the worst period of his managerial career and saw City on the verge of further disappointment as they prepare to face top-of-the-table Liverpool.

The collapse against Feyenoord was an unprecedented event in Champions League history according to Opta statistics, raising concerns in the City camp following the team's recent 4-0 defeat to Tottenham. The stakes are high as City looks to regain form against formidable opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

