India's Ambitious Bid for 2028 U20 World Athletics Championship

The Athletics Federation of India has expressed interest in hosting the 2028 Under-20 World Athletics Championships. Sebastian Coe, head of World Athletics, acknowledged India's participation in the bidding process. Coe, a potential International Olympic Committee president, also emphasizes prioritizing athletes' welfare, including mental health, in sports policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:31 IST
The Athletics Federation of India has taken a significant step by submitting a letter of intent to host the 2028 Under-20 World Athletics Championships, as confirmed by World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

During his visit to India, Coe acknowledged India's participation in the bidding process, marking a positive development for the country's athletic ambitions.

In addition, Coe revealed plans to prioritize athlete welfare, including mental health, in sports policies, underscoring the importance of clear and comprehensive frameworks for contentious issues like transgender participation in women's events.

