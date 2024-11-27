Sanika Chalke and Nika Prasad: Leading the Charge in U-19 Women's Tri-Series
Sanika Chalke and Nika Prasad are set to captain India A and B in the Women's U-19 tri-series against South Africa, starting December in Pune. The BCCI announced the squads for both teams, consisting of promising young talent, set to play from December 3 to 12.
Sanika Chalke and Nika Prasad have been entrusted with leading India A and B teams in the upcoming Women's U-19 tri-series against South Africa. This prestigious event, a keystone in the youth cricket calendar, is set to take place in Pune.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially confirmed the series dates on Wednesday, with matches scheduled to run from December 3 to December 12. Eager fans are expected to witness a showcase of emerging talent.
India A will face off against South Africa A in the tri-series opener. The Indian squads, featuring an array of promising young cricketers, include players like Sanika Chalke and G Trisha for India A, and Nika Prasad and Kamalini G for India B.
(With inputs from agencies.)
