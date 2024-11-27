Left Menu

Sanika Chalke and Nika Prasad: Leading the Charge in U-19 Women's Tri-Series

Sanika Chalke and Nika Prasad are set to captain India A and B in the Women's U-19 tri-series against South Africa, starting December in Pune. The BCCI announced the squads for both teams, consisting of promising young talent, set to play from December 3 to 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:30 IST
Sanika Chalke and Nika Prasad: Leading the Charge in U-19 Women's Tri-Series
  • Country:
  • India

Sanika Chalke and Nika Prasad have been entrusted with leading India A and B teams in the upcoming Women's U-19 tri-series against South Africa. This prestigious event, a keystone in the youth cricket calendar, is set to take place in Pune.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially confirmed the series dates on Wednesday, with matches scheduled to run from December 3 to December 12. Eager fans are expected to witness a showcase of emerging talent.

India A will face off against South Africa A in the tri-series opener. The Indian squads, featuring an array of promising young cricketers, include players like Sanika Chalke and G Trisha for India A, and Nika Prasad and Kamalini G for India B.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024