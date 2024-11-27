Left Menu

Uma Chetry Joins India's Women's ODI Squad for Australia Tour

Uma Chetry will replace Yastika Bhatia in India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. Bhatia sustained a wrist injury during the Women's Big Bash League. The series is part of the ICC Women's Championship, with matches scheduled in Brisbane and Perth.

Uma Chetry has been named as the replacement for Yastika Bhatia in India's squad for the upcoming three-match Women's ODI series against Australia. The announcement comes after Bhatia injured her wrist while playing in the Women's Big Bash League in Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, in a statement, confirmed Chetry's inclusion in the team. Chetry brings experience from her participation in four T20 internationals, while Bhatia has a record of playing three Tests, 28 ODIs, and 19 T20s.

The ODI series, which is part of the ICC Women's Championship, will see India playing the first two matches at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane before heading to the WACA Ground in Perth for the final ODI. The matches are set for December 5, 8, and 11, respectively.

