Indian Prodigy Gukesh Shines in World Championship Win

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh made a significant mark in the World Championship by defeating reigning champion Ding Liren. Despite losing initially, Gukesh equalized the score through strategic decision-making. His composure and tactics outmaneuvered Liren, setting an exciting premise for upcoming matches. Gukesh remains optimistic and reflective post-victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:51 IST
Gukesh
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Indian chess sensation D Gukesh clinched his first win in the World Championship against defending champion Ding Liren, showcasing his prowess through strategic play on Wednesday.

Gukesh, who rebounded from a first-round loss, leveled the score with this victory, underlining the importance of crucial decision-making in opening moves that outplayed his opponent.

The young Grandmaster, though faltered initially due to nerves, remained confident about regaining his form, drawing parallels with past champions in his journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

