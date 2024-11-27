Indian Prodigy Gukesh Shines in World Championship Win

Indian chess sensation D Gukesh clinched his first win in the World Championship against defending champion Ding Liren, showcasing his prowess through strategic play on Wednesday.

Gukesh, who rebounded from a first-round loss, leveled the score with this victory, underlining the importance of crucial decision-making in opening moves that outplayed his opponent.

The young Grandmaster, though faltered initially due to nerves, remained confident about regaining his form, drawing parallels with past champions in his journey.

