Cricket Showdown: Fifties Fuel Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Triumph

Mumbai emerged victorious against Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, driven by skipper Shreyas Iyer's 71 and veteran Ajinkya Rahane's 52. Iyer, recently signed by Punjab Kings for an impressive Rs 26.75 crore, led Mumbai's chase of 172, with the team achieving the target in just 17.1 overs.

Key performances in other matches saw Hardik Pandya steer Baroda to a thrilling last-ball win over Tamil Nadu with a 30-ball 69. Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar and Harpreet Singh Bhatia were instrumental for Madhya Pradesh's narrow victory over Punjab, despite a strong effort from Punjab's Abhishek Sharma.

The day also saw Bengal secure an eight-wicket win over Mizoram, notwithstanding a disappointing performance by veteran pacer Mohammed Shami. Notably, Jammu and Kashmir dismissed Arunachal Pradesh for a paltry score of 32, claiming an easy win in three overs.

