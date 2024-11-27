Cricket Showdown: Fifties Fuel Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Triumph
Mumbai claimed victory over Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy thanks to fifties from Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane. In other matches, Hardik Pandya's dazzling performance secured a win for Baroda, while impressive displays by Patidar, Singh, and Porel helped their respective teams triumph.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai emerged victorious against Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, driven by skipper Shreyas Iyer's 71 and veteran Ajinkya Rahane's 52. Iyer, recently signed by Punjab Kings for an impressive Rs 26.75 crore, led Mumbai's chase of 172, with the team achieving the target in just 17.1 overs.
Key performances in other matches saw Hardik Pandya steer Baroda to a thrilling last-ball win over Tamil Nadu with a 30-ball 69. Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar and Harpreet Singh Bhatia were instrumental for Madhya Pradesh's narrow victory over Punjab, despite a strong effort from Punjab's Abhishek Sharma.
The day also saw Bengal secure an eight-wicket win over Mizoram, notwithstanding a disappointing performance by veteran pacer Mohammed Shami. Notably, Jammu and Kashmir dismissed Arunachal Pradesh for a paltry score of 32, claiming an easy win in three overs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED raids multiple locations in poll-bound Jharkhand apart from West Bengal in illegal Bangladeshi infiltration case: Officials.
Showdown in Bengal: By-Elections Amidst Healthcare Uproar
Farewell to Manoj Mitra: The Stalwart of Bengali Theatre
Remembering the Theatrical Legend: Manoj Mitra's Legacy in Bengali Cinema
End of an Era: Manoj Mitra, Bengali Theatre Stalwart, Passes Away