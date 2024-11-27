Haryana Steelers' Stunning Victory Over Defending Champions

In a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League encounter on Wednesday, Haryana Steelers triumphed over defending champions Puneri Paltan with a 38-28 victory.

The match saw the Steelers launch a swift offensive, with Jaideep executing an ALL OUT early on, propelling his team to an 8-point lead. Shivam Patare and Vinay further extended their lead, ending the first half at 22-14 in favor of the Steelers.

The second half continued to witness Steelers' dominance, with Mohammadreza Shadloui contributing key points. Despite a spirited fight from Puneri Paltan's Pankaj Mohite and Akash Shinde, Haryana held their ground to secure the win.

(With inputs from agencies.)