Haryana Steelers' Stunning Victory Over Defending Champions

Haryana Steelers secured a decisive 38-28 victory over defending champions Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League. Led by Jaideep, Shivam Patare, and Vinay, the team maintained dominance throughout the match, extending their lead consistently against the persistent efforts of Paltan's Mohite and Shinde.

Updated: 27-11-2024 21:57 IST
In a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League encounter on Wednesday, Haryana Steelers triumphed over defending champions Puneri Paltan with a 38-28 victory.

The match saw the Steelers launch a swift offensive, with Jaideep executing an ALL OUT early on, propelling his team to an 8-point lead. Shivam Patare and Vinay further extended their lead, ending the first half at 22-14 in favor of the Steelers.

The second half continued to witness Steelers' dominance, with Mohammadreza Shadloui contributing key points. Despite a spirited fight from Puneri Paltan's Pankaj Mohite and Akash Shinde, Haryana held their ground to secure the win.

