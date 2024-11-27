Luis Suarez’s Stellar Return: One More Year with Inter Miami
Luis Suarez extends his contract with Inter Miami for another year, continuing his partnership with Lionel Messi. The team announced the extension without disclosing financial terms. Suarez's impressive performance, marked by scoring 20 goals in regular MLS season, strengthens the club's star-studded lineup.
Luis Suarez will continue showcasing his soccer prowess at Inter Miami, as he extends his contract for another year. The Uruguayan striker, who forms part of an extraordinary lineup alongside Lionel Messi and other former Barcelona teammates, has committed to the South Florida club for the upcoming season.
The financial details of Suarez's contract extension remain undisclosed, though this year he earned $1.5 million. Suarez made a significant impact in his debut MLS season, scoring 20 regular-season goals and 25 across all competitions, tying with Messi for team lead.
Underlining Suarez's value to the club, Raul Sanllehi, Inter Miami's football operations president, emphasized his role as a leader on and off the field. Expected to continue his influential performance next season, Suarez aims to elevate Inter Miami's success alongside his renowned teammates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
