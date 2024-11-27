Left Menu

Sunil Chhetri's Late Brilliance Seals Historic Win for Bengaluru FC

Sunil Chhetri's remarkable performance with two late goals led Bengaluru FC to a 2-1 victory over Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League. Chhetri's goals, both from penalties, made him the top scorer against all 15 ISL teams, securing a memorable win for Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:29 IST
Sunil Chhetri
  • Country:
  • India

Sunil Chhetri showcased his footballing prowess with two decisive goals, leading Bengaluru FC to a thrilling 2-1 win over Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League matchup on Wednesday.

The match initially saw Bengaluru trailing after Cesar Manzoki's early goal for Mohammedan SC. However, Chhetri, coming on as a substitute, rapidly altered the course of the game by not only equalizing but also putting Bengaluru ahead with a stunning header from Lalremtluanga Fanai's cross in the final moments.

His contributions made him the first player to score against all 15 teams in the league, cementing his legacy. Chhetri also extended his record for scoring the most penalties in ISL history with 20 successful spot-kicks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

