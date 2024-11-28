Maccabi Tel Aviv Moves to Hungary Amid Tensions

Maccabi Tel Aviv's return to European competitions will see them face off against Turkey's Besiktas in Hungary. The team had faced antisemitic attacks in the Netherlands earlier in November, prompting international condemnation.

Scheduled in Debrecen's Nagyerdei Stadium, the Europa League contest will occur without spectators due to rising security concerns after the violence in Amsterdam. The attacks had resulted in multiple hospitalizations and detentions.

Maccabi's head coach Zarko Lazetic emphasized a focus solely on the game, stating past incidents are beyond their scope. The move to Hungary marks another instance of Israel's national teams utilizing the region for security reasons since the Gaza conflict escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)