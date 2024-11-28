Left Menu

Maccabi Tel Aviv Moves to Hungary Amid Tensions

Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team will play against Turkey's Besiktas in Hungary, following antisemitic assaults in the Netherlands. The Europa League match was relocated for safety, and will be played without fans. The previous violence in Amsterdam was condemned by various authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Debrecen | Updated: 28-11-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 09:23 IST
Maccabi Tel Aviv Moves to Hungary Amid Tensions
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Maccabi Tel Aviv's return to European competitions will see them face off against Turkey's Besiktas in Hungary. The team had faced antisemitic attacks in the Netherlands earlier in November, prompting international condemnation.

Scheduled in Debrecen's Nagyerdei Stadium, the Europa League contest will occur without spectators due to rising security concerns after the violence in Amsterdam. The attacks had resulted in multiple hospitalizations and detentions.

Maccabi's head coach Zarko Lazetic emphasized a focus solely on the game, stating past incidents are beyond their scope. The move to Hungary marks another instance of Israel's national teams utilizing the region for security reasons since the Gaza conflict escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024