Cricket Rivalries and Broadcast Deals: ICC's Champions Trophy Dilemma

The ICC is facing challenges over the Champions Trophy schedule as Pakistan refuses to host under a 'Hybrid' model due to India's refusal to play in Pakistan. The broadcast rights holder, Jio Star, urges a resolution that includes an India vs Pakistan match to retain the event's profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:56 IST
Cricket Rivalries and Broadcast Deals: ICC's Champions Trophy Dilemma
national cricket stadium
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The International Cricket Council (ICC) finds itself in a challenging situation as its board gathers virtually to finalize the Champions Trophy schedule for next year. The hindrance emerges from Pakistan's rejection of the 'Hybrid' model proposed due to India's unwillingness to play in Pakistan.

This standoff puts the future of the prestigious tournament at risk, with stakeholders emphasizing the necessity of an India vs Pakistan matchup to uphold the competition's appeal and financial viability. Television rights holder Jio Star has already expressed frustration over the delay in finalizing the schedule, breaching the contractual timeline with the ICC.

Discussions revolve around ensuring the marquee clash in the group stage, while the knockout rounds face potential relocation if India progresses. Political unrest in Pakistan further complicates matters, emphasizing the urgency for a pragmatic solution that mitigates financial and diplomatic implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

