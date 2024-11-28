Left Menu

Heroic Catch: Tershawn Wharton Saves Falling Young Fan

Tershawn Wharton, a Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle, heroically caught a young fan who fell headfirst from the stands after a game against the Carolina Panthers. The incident was caught on video and shared widely online. Wharton expressed wanting to invite the fan to a future game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:24 IST
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton became an unlikely hero when he caught a child falling headfirst from the lower tier of the stands following a game in North Carolina. A widely circulated video showcases Wharton's quick reflexes as he lunged forward to make the catch, preventing a potential disaster.

Wharton, known for his Super Bowl victories with the Chiefs, lifted the child back up into the stands, which are reported to be approximately three meters high. Wharton explained to ESPN's 'The Pat McAfee Show' that his actions were instinctual, as he often interacts with fans after games.

The incident took place after the Chiefs' narrow 30-27 win over the Carolina Panthers. As the Chiefs prepare to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, Wharton expressed interest in inviting the young fan to another game, highlighting his commitment to the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

