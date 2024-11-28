Left Menu

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa: Clash of ISL Titans in Kochi

Kerala Blasters FC takes on FC Goa as both teams aim to reach 50 clean sheets in ISL history. While Kerala boasts a formidable home-scoring streak, FC Goa's robust attack poses a challenge. The match will showcase dynamic players like Jesus Jimenez and Noah Sadaoui for Kerala and Armando Sadiku for Goa.

Updated: 28-11-2024 15:21 IST
KBFC vs. FCG (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
In a highly anticipated Indian Super League match, Kerala Blasters FC will host FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. With a formidable home record, the Blasters aim to extend their scoring streak to 17 matches. However, they face a seasoned opponent in FC Goa, which has claimed 11 victories in this matchup, making it the third-highest winning team in ISL history.

Both teams are striving to reach the milestone of 50 clean sheets, joining the ranks of Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC. However, defense has been a concern for Kerala, having not kept FC Goa scoreless in their last 19 encounters. Currently placed ninth with 11 points from nine games, Kerala Blasters lag behind sixth-placed FC Goa, who have 12 points from eight matches.

Key players to watch include Kerala's Jesus Jimenez, with a six-game scoring streak, and FC Goa's Armando Sadiku, who averages a goal every 73.4 minutes. FC Goa excels in forward passes, boasting the highest per-game average this season. Both teams bring strong attacking prowess, setting the stage for a thrilling clash.

Latest News

