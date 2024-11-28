Melbat Live Scores Partnership with Jaipur Pink Panthers

The international sports news portal Melbat Live has announced an exclusive partnership with the Jaipur Pink Panthers, participants in the Pro Kabaddi League. This agreement grants Melbat Live the status of Official Partner for the duration of one year.

Melbat Live expressed enthusiasm about the deal, recognizing Jaipur Pink Panthers as the first champions of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2014 and again in 2022. A spokesperson emphasized their commitment to supporting the team's pursuit of another title.

Through this collaboration, Melbat Live aims to enhance its presence in the sports media landscape by regularly publishing updates, in-depth analyses, and promotional content.

(With inputs from agencies.)