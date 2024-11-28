Left Menu

Melbat Live Scores Partnership with Jaipur Pink Panthers

Melbat Live has partnered with the Jaipur Pink Panthers, a successful team in the Pro Kabaddi League, for one year. The portal aims to bolster its visibility through this exclusive partnership, offering fresh news and sports analysis while supporting the team's quest for a third championship victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:07 IST
Melbat Live Scores Partnership with Jaipur Pink Panthers
  • Country:
  • United States

The international sports news portal Melbat Live has announced an exclusive partnership with the Jaipur Pink Panthers, participants in the Pro Kabaddi League. This agreement grants Melbat Live the status of Official Partner for the duration of one year.

Melbat Live expressed enthusiasm about the deal, recognizing Jaipur Pink Panthers as the first champions of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2014 and again in 2022. A spokesperson emphasized their commitment to supporting the team's pursuit of another title.

Through this collaboration, Melbat Live aims to enhance its presence in the sports media landscape by regularly publishing updates, in-depth analyses, and promotional content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024