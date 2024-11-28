Left Menu

India's Silent Warriors: Team Set to Shine at Asia-Pacific Deaf Games

A 68-member Indian team is preparing to compete in the Asia-Pacific Deaf Games in Kuala Lumpur from December 1-8. The tournament precedes the Deaflympics in Japan next year. India will participate in several disciplines, including athletics and chess. Notable athletes include Abhinav Sharma, Jerlin Anika, and Mallika Handa.

A 68-member Indian team is ready to compete in the Asia-Pacific Deaf Games, scheduled in Kuala Lumpur from December 1 to 8. This tournament is equivalent to the Asian Games for athletes with speech and hearing impairments and acts as a precursor to the Deaflympics set for Japan next year.

The Indian contingent will showcase their skills in seven sports: athletics, badminton, chess, judo, table tennis, taekwondo, and wrestling. A send-off ceremony for the team was hosted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium before their departure.

SAI organized national camps in Sonepat and New Delhi, offering intensive training for various disciplines, while the Lucknow regional center facilitated the taekwondo camp. The Indian team, consisting of 92 members including 24 coaches and staff, is backed by SAI's Rs 3 crore investment. Key athletes include double Deaflympics gold medallist Abhinav Sharma, shuttler Jerlin Anika, and wrestler Amit.

