Left Menu

Mbappé's Madrid Struggles: A Star's Tough Transition

Kylian Mbappé, struggling in his first Real Madrid season, missed a crucial penalty against Liverpool and has failed to meet high expectations. Despite Madrid's recent poor form and his Champions League dry spell, his team supports him, believing he will eventually deliver on his potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:00 IST
Mbappé's Madrid Struggles: A Star's Tough Transition
Kylian Mbappé
  • Country:
  • Spain

Kylian Mbappé's move to Real Madrid was expected to elevate his career, showcasing his talent on one of football's grandest stages. However, his debut season has been marred by setbacks, including a missed penalty against Liverpool's substitute goalkeeper and a slump in performance.

Real Madrid, usually a symbol of dominance, has faced a string of losses, with their Champions League standing plummeting. Once a leader of the World Cup-winning French team, Mbappé's current struggles highlight the challenge of transitioning to the Spanish giants.

Despite these hurdles, both his coach, Carlo Ancelotti, and teammate Luka Modric have expressed confidence in Mbappé's ability to adapt and excel. With Real Madrid set to face Getafe, hopes are high for a turnaround in fortunes for Mbappé and the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024