Iga Swiatek Accepts Short Suspension Over Contaminated Medication

Tennis world number two and French Open champion Iga Swiatek has accepted a one-month suspension following a positive test for the banned substance trimetazidine. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced that Swiatek's positive result stemmed from a contaminated melatonin supplement manufactured in Poland, prescribed for her sleep and jet lag issues.

After rigorous examination, the ITIA determined that Swiatek bore no significant fault or negligence, leading to the offer of a one-month suspension, which she accepted. This provisional suspension spanned from September 22 to October 4, causing Swiatek to miss three tournaments and forfeit prize money earned at the Cincinnati Open.

Swiatek expressed her anguish over the ordeal, describing it as the "worst experience of my life." Nevertheless, she remains relieved after the proceedings confirmed her innocence, allowing her to return to her tennis career with peace of mind.

