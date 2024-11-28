Left Menu

Iga Swiatek Accepts Short Suspension Over Contaminated Medication

Tennis star Iga Swiatek accepts a one-month suspension after testing positive for a banned substance, attributed to contaminated melatonin for sleep issues. The International Tennis Integrity Agency found no significant fault, and Swiatek will forfeit prize money from the Cincinnati Open while missing three tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:51 IST
Iga Swiatek

Tennis world number two and French Open champion Iga Swiatek has accepted a one-month suspension following a positive test for the banned substance trimetazidine. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced that Swiatek's positive result stemmed from a contaminated melatonin supplement manufactured in Poland, prescribed for her sleep and jet lag issues.

After rigorous examination, the ITIA determined that Swiatek bore no significant fault or negligence, leading to the offer of a one-month suspension, which she accepted. This provisional suspension spanned from September 22 to October 4, causing Swiatek to miss three tournaments and forfeit prize money earned at the Cincinnati Open.

Swiatek expressed her anguish over the ordeal, describing it as the "worst experience of my life." Nevertheless, she remains relieved after the proceedings confirmed her innocence, allowing her to return to her tennis career with peace of mind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

