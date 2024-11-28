Left Menu

Siddarth Kaul Retires: Indian Pacer Eyes Global Opportunities

Indian fast bowler Siddarth Kaul retires after an illustrious career representing the national cricket team. With six international caps and memorable performances in domestic circuits, Kaul looks forward to exploring new opportunities overseas, believing he still has more cricket left to give.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:48 IST
Siddarth Kaul Retires: Indian Pacer Eyes Global Opportunities
Siddarth Kaul (Photo: Siddarth Kaul/ Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's fast bowler, Siddarth Kaul, has announced his retirement from national cricket, closing an eventful chapter that saw him don India colors six times between 2018 and 2019. A remarkable journey that started on Punjab's fields has now culminated with Kaul expressing his gratitude to all who supported him throughout.

The 34-year-old pacer, famed for his Under-19 World Cup triumph alongside Virat Kohli in 2008, shared his heartfelt farewell on X, recounting the significant highs and challenges of his cricketing life. Kaul reflected on dressing room memories, family sacrifices, and the vital role fans played during his career's ups and downs.

Kaul's cricketing legacy extends beyond his national appearances. He led Punjab's bowling efforts to secure the 2023-24 season's T20 title, claiming the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 16 wickets in 10 matches. Though disciplined in his craft, Kaul ended his first-class career with 297 wickets, reinforcing his prowess on the field. Now, as he steps away from Indian cricket, Kaul remains optimistic about pursuing various opportunities on a global stage, eyeing leagues and county cricket as his new arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

