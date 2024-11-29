Australian Prime Ministers' XI Poised for Pink-Ball Challenge

Ahead of their much-anticipated pink-ball warm-up match against India, Australia's Prime Ministers' XI captain Jack Edwards has expressed excitement over competing with some of the best cricket players, particularly India's star batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

As the squads prepare in Canberra, Edwards emphasized the unique opportunity for emerging and veteran players to learn from such talents and hopes to impose pressure on India's line-up. He also noted the challenging conditions at Manuka Oval, which could test the batsmen's skills against the new ball.

Echoing the sentiment, young Indian star Shubman Gill showed promising form in the nets post-injury, while Indian skipper Rohit Sharma resumed training, marking positive signs for their side. Meanwhile, India head coach Gautam Gambhir returned home for personal reasons but is expected back before the Adelaide Test.

(With inputs from agencies.)