Shubman Gill Eyes Comeback Ahead of Crucial India Series
Shubman Gill returns to practice nets, recovering from a thumb injury that sidelined him from the first match against Australia. While India's victory in Perth eases pressure, Gill's previous performance makes him key for the series. His playing position remains uncertain amidst team dynamics changes.
- Country:
- Australia
Shubman Gill made his way back to the India nets on Friday, signaling a promising recovery from his thumb injury. This injury had previously kept him out of the initial clash against Australia in Perth.
The 295-run victory in Perth might have softened the immediate need for Gill. Yet, his impactful performance during the previous tour underlines his importance for the rest of the five-match series.
Despite being replaced by Devdutt Padikkal, who struggled at number three, Gill's return to his customary position isn't guaranteed. K L Rahul's impressive stint as an opener in Rohit Sharma's absence could reshape the batting lineup, potentially placing Gill at number five.
(With inputs from agencies.)
