Shubman Gill Eyes Comeback Ahead of Crucial India Series

Shubman Gill made his way back to the India nets on Friday, signaling a promising recovery from his thumb injury. This injury had previously kept him out of the initial clash against Australia in Perth.

The 295-run victory in Perth might have softened the immediate need for Gill. Yet, his impactful performance during the previous tour underlines his importance for the rest of the five-match series.

Despite being replaced by Devdutt Padikkal, who struggled at number three, Gill's return to his customary position isn't guaranteed. K L Rahul's impressive stint as an opener in Rohit Sharma's absence could reshape the batting lineup, potentially placing Gill at number five.

