Left Menu

Shubman Gill Eyes Comeback Ahead of Crucial India Series

Shubman Gill returns to practice nets, recovering from a thumb injury that sidelined him from the first match against Australia. While India's victory in Perth eases pressure, Gill's previous performance makes him key for the series. His playing position remains uncertain amidst team dynamics changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:11 IST
Shubman Gill Eyes Comeback Ahead of Crucial India Series
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • Australia

Shubman Gill made his way back to the India nets on Friday, signaling a promising recovery from his thumb injury. This injury had previously kept him out of the initial clash against Australia in Perth.

The 295-run victory in Perth might have softened the immediate need for Gill. Yet, his impactful performance during the previous tour underlines his importance for the rest of the five-match series.

Despite being replaced by Devdutt Padikkal, who struggled at number three, Gill's return to his customary position isn't guaranteed. K L Rahul's impressive stint as an opener in Rohit Sharma's absence could reshape the batting lineup, potentially placing Gill at number five.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024