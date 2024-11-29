Left Menu

India Prepares for Adelaide's Pink Test Challenge

India is set to determine their batting lineup for the upcoming day-night Test in Adelaide during a tour game against Australia's Prime Minister's XI. With the potential return of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, the team anticipates potential changes in the order, aiming for clarity before the crucial match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:08 IST
India Prepares for Adelaide's Pink Test Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

India is gearing up to fine-tune its batting order ahead of the day-night Test in Adelaide as they face Australia's Prime Minister's XI in a two-day practice match at the Manuka Oval. This game is pivotal for India to settle on a combination before the main event.

The visiting side is riding high on morale after an emphatic win in Perth. However, with Rohit Sharma rejoining the squad after a personal hiatus, and Shubman Gill expected to be fully fit, the lineup could see some reshuffling.

Taking the pink ball challenge seriously, India aims to make informed decisions on their batting strategy, primarily focusing on maximizing time at the crease in this preparatory match. The team will also face competitive Australian talent led by Jack Edwards in the PM's XI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024