India Prepares for Adelaide's Pink Test Challenge

India is gearing up to fine-tune its batting order ahead of the day-night Test in Adelaide as they face Australia's Prime Minister's XI in a two-day practice match at the Manuka Oval. This game is pivotal for India to settle on a combination before the main event.

The visiting side is riding high on morale after an emphatic win in Perth. However, with Rohit Sharma rejoining the squad after a personal hiatus, and Shubman Gill expected to be fully fit, the lineup could see some reshuffling.

Taking the pink ball challenge seriously, India aims to make informed decisions on their batting strategy, primarily focusing on maximizing time at the crease in this preparatory match. The team will also face competitive Australian talent led by Jack Edwards in the PM's XI.

