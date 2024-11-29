Matthew Breetzke Called Up to Replace Injured Wiaan Mulder in Test Series

South Africa has enlisted batsman Matthew Breetzke as a replacement for Wiaan Mulder, who suffered a finger injury ruling him out of the rest of the two-test series against Sri Lanka.

Mulder broken his right middle finger while batting during South Africa's first innings on the second day of the first test at Kingsmead.

The cricket player is not expected to bowl soon and may not parttake in any matches for up to a month. Breetzke is stepping in for the second test slated to begin next Thursday in Gqeberha.

