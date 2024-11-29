Matthew Breetzke Called Up to Replace Injured Wiaan Mulder in Test Series
Matthew Breetzke replaces Wiaan Mulder in South Africa's cricket squad due to Mulder's finger injury during the test series against Sri Lanka. Mulder was injured during the first test at Kingsmead and will be out for a month. Breetzke is set to play in the second test in Gqeberha.
South Africa has enlisted batsman Matthew Breetzke as a replacement for Wiaan Mulder, who suffered a finger injury ruling him out of the rest of the two-test series against Sri Lanka.
Mulder broken his right middle finger while batting during South Africa's first innings on the second day of the first test at Kingsmead.
The cricket player is not expected to bowl soon and may not parttake in any matches for up to a month. Breetzke is stepping in for the second test slated to begin next Thursday in Gqeberha.
