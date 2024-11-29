Tejashwi Yadav Advocates for India-Pakistan Cricket Ties

Tejashwi Yadav, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, has made a fervent appeal for Indian and Pakistani cricket teams to engage in matches on each other's soil.

Criticizing the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) stance of competing against Pakistan solely on neutral grounds, the RJD leader drew parallels between sports diplomacy and political gestures.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2015 visit to Pakistan, Yadav argued that as past political engagements between the two countries were possible, reciprocal cricket tours could similarly bolster ties and enhance mutual understanding among citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)