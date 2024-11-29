Arsenal's Winning Streak and the Odegaard Effect

Arsenal FC has revitalized its momentum with notable victories against Nottingham Forest and Sporting, following a series of games without triumph. Manager Mikel Arteta emphasizes the importance of maintaining consistency as they prepare for their match against West Ham United on Saturday.

Arteta acknowledges the crucial impact of returning captain Martin Odegaard, whose leadership and preparation have been instrumental in Arsenal's recent performances. After matches, Odegaard's contributions since his comeback have been praised, especially with Arsenal currently positioned fourth in the league standings.

As Arsenal sets its sights on improving its league standing, Arteta warns against underestimating West Ham. He admires West Ham's manager, Julen Lopetegui, for their shared roots and history. Arteta also plans a late decision on defender Gabriel's participation due to recent injury concerns.

