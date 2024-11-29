India's Cricket Team Unlikely to Travel to Pakistan: Tensions Persist

The Indian Cricket team is facing uncertainty over its participation in the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan next year, primarily due to security concerns, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Friday. This development adds to the ongoing strain in political relations between the two neighboring nations.

India has not visited Pakistan for a cricket series since 2008, the last being the Asia Cup. The two nations have faced off in bilateral series sparingly, last doing so in India during the 2012-13 season, featuring white-ball matches. Since then, engagements have been restricted to ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has highlighted the security situation as a major concern, leading to the decision to avoid traveling to Pakistan. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, remains firm on seeking equal playing conditions, rejecting a hybrid hosting model.

(With inputs from agencies.)