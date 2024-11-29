Left Menu

India's Cricket Team Unlikely to Travel to Pakistan: Tensions Persist

The Indian Cricket team is deemed unlikely to visit Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy due to security concerns, as noted by India's Ministry of External Affairs. Political tensions have strained cricket relations between the two nations since 2008, with engagements limited to ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:57 IST
India's Cricket Team Unlikely to Travel to Pakistan: Tensions Persist
ICC Champions Trophy (Photo: @TheRealPCB/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Cricket team is facing uncertainty over its participation in the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan next year, primarily due to security concerns, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Friday. This development adds to the ongoing strain in political relations between the two neighboring nations.

India has not visited Pakistan for a cricket series since 2008, the last being the Asia Cup. The two nations have faced off in bilateral series sparingly, last doing so in India during the 2012-13 season, featuring white-ball matches. Since then, engagements have been restricted to ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has highlighted the security situation as a major concern, leading to the decision to avoid traveling to Pakistan. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, remains firm on seeking equal playing conditions, rejecting a hybrid hosting model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024