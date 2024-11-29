Left Menu

Mumbai City vs Hyderabad FC: Battle for Redemption in ISL

Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC aim to bounce back from recent defeats as they face off in the Indian Super League. Mumbai City recently lost to Punjab FC, while Hyderabad endured a heavy defeat against Odisha FC. Both teams seek to regain momentum and climb the league standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC are set to clash in a crucial Indian Super League match this Saturday, with both teams eager to recover from recent setbacks.

Having suffered a 0-3 loss to Punjab FC earlier this week, Mumbai City FC currently holds the 10th spot on the leaderboard, with two wins and four draws from their first eight matches.

Hyderabad FC faced a significant 0-6 defeat to Odisha FC in their last encounter and will be keen to improve their standing as they visit the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday. Both teams have shown moments of excellence this season, and a win this weekend could reignite their campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

