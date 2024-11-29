Left Menu

Odisha Triumphs in Electrifying IDCA U19 Deaf Cricket Championship

The IDCA U19 T-20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf concluded with Odisha clinching victory over Haryana. The event, hosted by the Andhra Pradesh Deaf Cricket Association, witnessed remarkable performances and ended with a grand ceremony acknowledging outstanding players and the crucial support of sponsors.

In a showcase of unparalleled talent and perseverance, the Indian Deaf Cricket Association's (IDCA) U19 2nd T-20 National Cricket Championship culminated with a riveting final match from November 25-28. Held at the RDT Stadium Cricket Ground in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, the competition featured teams from eight states vying for top honors.

The climactic finale saw the U19 Deaf Odisha team clinch victory against the U19 Deaf Haryana team. The Deaf Cricket Association of Andhra Pradesh received accolades for its flawless organization of the event, paving the way for a thrilling tournament that concluded with a memorable closing ceremony. Ajay Kumar, Secretary of the IDCA, awarded the champion's trophy to Odisha and the runner-up trophy to Haryana.

Expressing his admiration at the closing ceremony, Ajay Kumar highlighted the players' dedication and skill, crediting the sponsors for their indispensable support. Among numerous standout athletes, Sanith Shetty from the Odisha team was celebrated as the Man of the Match, with Aretvi Lokesh and P Vijaya Bhaskar from Andhra Pradesh earning recognition as Best Batsman and Best Bowler of the Series respectively. Sanith Shetty also claimed the Player of the Series accolade.

