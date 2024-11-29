Standoff Over Champions Trophy: What's Next for ICC?

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) executive board meeting reached an impasse as attempts to finalize the Champions Trophy schedule faltered. Pakistan once again rejected the 'Hybrid' model, forcing the board to reconvene this Saturday.

PCB head Mohsin Naqvi voiced strong opposition to the model, despite India's inability to travel to Pakistan due to security clearances. India's stance was reiterated by the Ministry of External Affairs, emphasizing that the Indian team is unlikely to visit Pakistan.

As negotiations continue, the ICC faces mounting pressure. If the 'Hybrid Model' collapses, Pakistan stands to lose significant revenue, while broadcaster Star could renegotiate its billion-dollar deal with the ICC.

(With inputs from agencies.)