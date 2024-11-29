Left Menu

Empowering the Differently Abled: Cricket Tournament Unveils Indian Squad Selection

The Physically Disabled Challenger Tournament is set to take place from November 30 to December 4 in India. This event will serve as a selection trial for the Differently Abled Indian cricket team ahead of a four-nation tournament in Sri Lanka featuring Pakistan, England, India, and the hosts.

The upcoming Physically Disabled Challenger Tournament, scheduled from November 30 to December 4, is poised to serve as a pivotal selection trial for assembling the Diffrently Abled Indian cricket team. This team will later compete in a four-nation quadrangular cricket series in Sri Lanka starting January 14.

In addition to India and the host nation Sri Lanka, the series will include teams from Pakistan and England. The tournament promises to showcase 56 of India's top differently-abled cricket players, who will vie for a coveted spot in the 20-member Indian National Physically Disabled Cricket Team.

Support for the tournament has flowed in from the Social Justice and Empowerment Department of the Government of Rajasthan. Highlighting the event, former union sports minister and current Rajasthan sports minister, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, unveiled the tournament's trophy during a well-attended function on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

