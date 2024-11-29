Left Menu

Djokovic and Murray Unite: Surprising Tennis Partnership

Tennis ace Novak Djokovic is teaming up with Andy Murray, his former rival, as his new coach for the Australian Open. This unexpected partnership aims to enhance Djokovic’s performance. Djokovic believes Murray’s experience as a former world number one and Grand Slam winner will benefit him greatly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:45 IST
Djokovic and Murray Unite: Surprising Tennis Partnership
Djokovic

In a surprising move that has captivated the tennis world, Novak Djokovic has announced Andy Murray as his new coach for the upcoming Australian Open, which commences on January 12.

The decision comes after Djokovic spent six months contemplating his coaching needs following his split with Goran Ivanisevic. Djokovic stated that Murray's experience as a former world number one and multiple Grand Slam winner makes him the perfect fit.

As Djokovic targets an 11th Australian Open title, this unexpected collaboration is generating excitement, marking a new chapter in the storied rivalry between these two tennis titans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024