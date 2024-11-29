Djokovic and Murray Unite: Surprising Tennis Partnership

In a surprising move that has captivated the tennis world, Novak Djokovic has announced Andy Murray as his new coach for the upcoming Australian Open, which commences on January 12.

The decision comes after Djokovic spent six months contemplating his coaching needs following his split with Goran Ivanisevic. Djokovic stated that Murray's experience as a former world number one and multiple Grand Slam winner makes him the perfect fit.

As Djokovic targets an 11th Australian Open title, this unexpected collaboration is generating excitement, marking a new chapter in the storied rivalry between these two tennis titans.

(With inputs from agencies.)