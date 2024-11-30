Rain Disrupts India's Pink Ball Preparations
Persistent rain led to the cancellation of the first-day play between India and Prime Minister’s XI in a two-day practice match. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill missed crucial practice time with the Pink ball ahead of the second Test against Australia. Teams will attempt a 50-over match if weather permits.
The relentless downpour led to the cancellation of the first day's play between India and the Prime Minister's XI, leaving players like Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill without essential practice with the Pink ball before the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.
Rohit Sharma, who missed the first Test in Perth to welcome a newborn, had hoped to gain match practice after extensive net sessions. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill is eyeing a comeback after a finger injury kept him out of the first Test.
India plans to build strategies for their upcoming day-night Test on Sunday through a 50-over game, assuming weather conditions are favorable. The team has played four Pink ball Tests so far, experiencing mixed results over the years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
