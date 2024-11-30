Left Menu

Ajay Jadeja Defends Gambhir Amid Criticism

Ajay Jadeja defends India's head coach Gautam Gambhir against criticism after a 0-3 loss to New Zealand. Gambhir, who took over in July, had previously led India to a successful start but faced scrutiny after setbacks. Jadeja argues it's unfair to judge Gambhir's performance within six months.

Updated: 30-11-2024 14:46 IST
Ajay Jadeja, former Indian cricketer, has come to the defense of head coach Gautam Gambhir amid mounting criticism following India's 0-3 series loss against New Zealand. Jadeja called the criticism 'unfair', emphasizing the short tenure Gambhir has had to implement his strategies.

Gambhir, who became India's head coach in July after Rahul Dravid's departure, was lauded for an initial series win against Sri Lanka. However, India's subsequent losses, including a series defeat to New Zealand, placed him under scrutiny, with many questioning the direction of the team.

Jadeja pointed out that Gambhir should not be judged so quickly, urging fans to give him more time. He noted that India's recent thrashing of Australia in the first Border-Gavaskar Test could restore confidence under Gambhir's leadership, especially with Rohit Sharma's return bolstering the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

