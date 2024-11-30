Left Menu

Delhi Triumphs in Santosh Trophy Group Stage With Flawless Record

Delhi clinches a spot in the Santosh Trophy final round with a perfect record, defeating Haryana 2-0. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand secures a decisive 4-0 win over Chandigarh. The championship is set to continue in Hyderabad from December 14 with teams like Goa, Kerala, and defending champions Services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:23 IST
Delhi football team at 78th National Football Championship (Image: AIFF media). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi has advanced to the final round of the 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy, achieving this feat with an unblemished record after their Group B campaign. In a decisive match at the Bibi Ratni Sports Stadium, Delhi emerged victorious against Haryana with a 2-0 win, securing their place with nine points from three matches. Key contributions came from Jaideep Singh, who broke the deadlock in the 50th minute, and KS Shikhar, who doubled the lead in the 61st minute.

Meanwhile, in another Group B encounter, Uttarakhand showcased an impressive performance by routing Chandigarh 4-0. They led by a single goal at halftime and saw their captain Ayush Bisht claim a hat-trick to seal the victory, with Ajendra Singh adding a late goal. These results have set the stage for the final rounds of the tournament, which will be hosted in Hyderabad starting on December 14.

The final round groups now stand formed; Group A features defending champions Services alongside Bengal, Manipur, hosts Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan. Group B will see last year's runners-up Goa compete against Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Meghalaya as they strive for the coveted Santosh Trophy title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

