Triumphant Wins at the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship

The 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship witnessed significant victories on its fifth day. Mizoram, Haryana, Bengal, Bihar, and Maharashtra showcased remarkable performances, with captains playing pivotal roles. Hockey Mizoram continued its winning streak, while a goalless match between Kerala and Arunachal added to the day's diverse outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Secunderabad | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship continued to captivate with thrilling matches on its fifth day. Victories were clinched by teams from Mizoram, Haryana, Bengal, Bihar, and Maharashtra, each putting up strong performances that highlighted their promising talents.

Leading the charge, Hockey Mizoram defeated Hockey Chandigarh 4-1, maintaining their winning streak. Captain Laltlanchhungi, along with teammates Vanlalrinhlui, Laldinpuii, and Manglawmsang, secured goals that propelled their team forward. Meanwhile, Hockey Haryana delivered a 4-0 victory against Manipur Hockey with noteworthy contributions from Diya and Manjinder.

Hockey Bengal claimed a significant 7-1 win over Le Puducherry Hockey, showcasing a hattrick by captain Bulbul Kumari Shaw. On the other hand, Hockey Bihar was awarded a win as Hockey Jammu and Kashmir forfeited their match. The day concluded with Hockey Maharashtra edging past Hockey Gujarat with a narrow 1-0 victory, thanks to the decisive goal scored by captain Yashasvi Kubde.

(With inputs from agencies.)

