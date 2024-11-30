Left Menu

FICCI India Sports Awards 2024: Celebrating Champions of Excellence

The FICCI India Sports Awards 2024 celebrated outstanding contributions in Indian sports, honoring achievers like Paralympics medallist Sheetal Devi, domestic cricket star Ayush Mhatre, and rising shuttler Anmol Kharb. Federations, states, and corporates were also recognized for their roles in promoting sports development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:42 IST
FICCI India Sports Awards 2024: Celebrating Champions of Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The FICCI India Sports Awards 2024 recognized excellence in Indian sports at the FICCI headquarters on Saturday. Paralympics bronze medallist Sheetal Devi was awarded Sportsperson of the Year – Para. Ayush Mhatre and Anmol Kharb were recognized as the Emerging Sportspersons in male and female categories, respectively.

The event celebrated achievers across various categories, including former basketball captain Raspreet Sidhu, who won the Long Term Individual Contribution award, and Dr. Adille Sumariwalla, President of the Athletics Federation of India, with the Lifetime Achievement award. Rugby India and Kho Kho Federation of India were acknowledged for their remarkable contributions at the federation level.

Tamil Nadu was named as the Best State Promoting Sports, with Bihar winning the Emerging State award. The corporate sector saw Indian Oil and GMR Sports bagging honours for promoting sports development. The Inspire Institute of Sport was lauded as the Best High Performance Sports Centre, and Puneri Paltan claimed the title of Sports Franchise of the Year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024