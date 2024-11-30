FICCI India Sports Awards 2024: Celebrating Champions of Excellence
The FICCI India Sports Awards 2024 celebrated outstanding contributions in Indian sports, honoring achievers like Paralympics medallist Sheetal Devi, domestic cricket star Ayush Mhatre, and rising shuttler Anmol Kharb. Federations, states, and corporates were also recognized for their roles in promoting sports development.
- Country:
- India
The FICCI India Sports Awards 2024 recognized excellence in Indian sports at the FICCI headquarters on Saturday. Paralympics bronze medallist Sheetal Devi was awarded Sportsperson of the Year – Para. Ayush Mhatre and Anmol Kharb were recognized as the Emerging Sportspersons in male and female categories, respectively.
The event celebrated achievers across various categories, including former basketball captain Raspreet Sidhu, who won the Long Term Individual Contribution award, and Dr. Adille Sumariwalla, President of the Athletics Federation of India, with the Lifetime Achievement award. Rugby India and Kho Kho Federation of India were acknowledged for their remarkable contributions at the federation level.
Tamil Nadu was named as the Best State Promoting Sports, with Bihar winning the Emerging State award. The corporate sector saw Indian Oil and GMR Sports bagging honours for promoting sports development. The Inspire Institute of Sport was lauded as the Best High Performance Sports Centre, and Puneri Paltan claimed the title of Sports Franchise of the Year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC dismisses review plea by Vedanta group against shutting down of its copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi.
Spotlight on Selfless Service: Tamil Nadu Home Guards
Tragic Consequences of Rodenticide Exposure in Tamil Nadu: A Family's Ordeal
Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Rodenticide Claims Young Lives
Political Dynamics in Tamil Nadu: Stalin and Thirumavalavan's Strategic Alliance