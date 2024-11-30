FICCI India Sports Awards 2024: Celebrating Champions of Excellence

The FICCI India Sports Awards 2024 recognized excellence in Indian sports at the FICCI headquarters on Saturday. Paralympics bronze medallist Sheetal Devi was awarded Sportsperson of the Year – Para. Ayush Mhatre and Anmol Kharb were recognized as the Emerging Sportspersons in male and female categories, respectively.

The event celebrated achievers across various categories, including former basketball captain Raspreet Sidhu, who won the Long Term Individual Contribution award, and Dr. Adille Sumariwalla, President of the Athletics Federation of India, with the Lifetime Achievement award. Rugby India and Kho Kho Federation of India were acknowledged for their remarkable contributions at the federation level.

Tamil Nadu was named as the Best State Promoting Sports, with Bihar winning the Emerging State award. The corporate sector saw Indian Oil and GMR Sports bagging honours for promoting sports development. The Inspire Institute of Sport was lauded as the Best High Performance Sports Centre, and Puneri Paltan claimed the title of Sports Franchise of the Year.

(With inputs from agencies.)