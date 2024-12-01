Left Menu

Gus Malzahn's Strategic Move to Florida State

Gus Malzahn leaves UCF to join Florida State as offensive coordinator, while sports events across divisions reveal pivotal moments, including Michigan's victory over Ohio State and a thrilling match in the NBA Cup. Various teams face significant changes, from coaching shifts to player injuries.

Updated: 01-12-2024 05:24 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 05:24 IST
In a notable shift within college football, Gus Malzahn is leaving his role as UCF head coach to take on the offensive coordinator position at Florida State, uniting with coach Mike Norvell. The move is part of a staff overhaul at Florida, as reported by ESPN on Saturday.

Meanwhile, tensions flared at Ohio Stadium following Michigan's narrow victory over Ohio State. The postgame scuffle saw Michigan players planting their flag at midfield as Ohio State players sang their alma mater in the south end zone.

Across other sports, key highlights include Anthony Edwards leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a narrow win over the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto FC entering the search for a new head coach after John Herdman's resignation.

