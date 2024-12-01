Left Menu

Carse's Decisive Spells Propel England to Test Victory

Brydon Carse took six wickets to lead England to an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first test, with England comfortably chasing the 104-run target. Joe Root and test debutant Jacob Bethell completed the chase, while Harry Brook's first innings 171 was pivotal to England's success.

England's Test cricket team clinched a decisive victory over New Zealand as Brydon Carse's striking performance with the ball resulted in an eight-wicket win. Carse's six-wicket haul in the second innings was crucial as England chased down the 104-run target with ease.

Youngster Jacob Bethell shone on his test debut, guiding the team home alongside veteran Joe Root before tea on the match's fourth day. The brilliance of Harry Brook's first innings 171 runs cemented England's dominance from the start.

Despite a resilient knock from New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, sloppy fielding marked New Zealand's downfall. The series is set to continue in Wellington with England leading 1-0.

(With inputs from agencies.)

