Suryakumar Yadav's Anticipated Comeback in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
India's T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, is set to return for Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match versus Andhra. Despite ceding the captaincy to Shreyas Iyer recently, Yadav's commitment to team Mumbai remains strong. After a family-related break, he aims for participation in upcoming domestic games.
- Country:
- India
Suryakumar Yadav, India's noted T20 skipper, is poised for a notable return in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Andhra for Mumbai. Following a brief hiatus for family obligations, Yadav will return as a regular player with Shreyas Iyer in the captain's role.
Yadav recently steered India to a memorable 3-1 series triumph over South Africa and prioritizes playing for Mumbai in domestic contests, balancing between his national team commitments. Upon his return, he aligns with the decision to let Iyer maintain leadership while he integrates back into the team dynamic.
His absence from initial group matches was planned, given his commitment to personal events. Rest assured, Yadav remains dedicated to fulfilling his role for Mumbai across all domestic tournaments, including the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy starting December 21, aiming for broader contributions to Indian cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Suryakumar
- Yadav
- T20
- Skipper
- Mumbai
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
- Shreyas Iyer
- Andhra
- Mumbai Cricket
- SMAT
ALSO READ
Mumbai Police Nab Suspect with Illegal Firearm
Transforming Travel: Mumbai-Pune-Bengaluru Expressway Unveiled
Mystery Unfolds as Infant Abandoned in Mumbai
Is it advisable to spend Rs 3L cr for bullet train on 500km stretch from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, asks Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Nigerian Nationals Nabbed in Navi Mumbai Drug Bust