Left Menu

Johnston & Shin Dominate Australian Open in Thrilling Double Victory

Ryggs Johnston and South Korea's Shin Jiyai emerged victorious at the Australian Open, overcoming challenging conditions at Kingston Heath. Johnston claimed his biggest career win, while Shin took the women’s title with sharp play and resilience against late pressure. Both players secure spots in the British Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 12:47 IST
Johnston & Shin Dominate Australian Open in Thrilling Double Victory

In a thrilling conclusion to the Australian Open, American rookie Ryggs Johnston wielded a lethal putter to secure his biggest career victory, winning by three strokes at Kingston Heath. Amidst challenging weather conditions, Johnston achieved an 18-under total, earning an exemption to the prestigious British Open.

South Korea's Shin Jiyai clinched the women's trophy in the dual gender event with a two-stroke victory over defending champion Ashleigh Buhai, marking her 65th professional win. Shin showcased remarkable composure as she overcame late nerves and intense competition to secure her title, her first at this tournament in 11 years.

The tournament also saw impressive performances from rising talents, including South Korean amateur Yang Hyo-jin. Despite rigorous competition, Australia's hopes for a home victory were dashed, continuing their wait for a national women's Open champion since 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024