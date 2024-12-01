Johnston & Shin Dominate Australian Open in Thrilling Double Victory

In a thrilling conclusion to the Australian Open, American rookie Ryggs Johnston wielded a lethal putter to secure his biggest career victory, winning by three strokes at Kingston Heath. Amidst challenging weather conditions, Johnston achieved an 18-under total, earning an exemption to the prestigious British Open.

South Korea's Shin Jiyai clinched the women's trophy in the dual gender event with a two-stroke victory over defending champion Ashleigh Buhai, marking her 65th professional win. Shin showcased remarkable composure as she overcame late nerves and intense competition to secure her title, her first at this tournament in 11 years.

The tournament also saw impressive performances from rising talents, including South Korean amateur Yang Hyo-jin. Despite rigorous competition, Australia's hopes for a home victory were dashed, continuing their wait for a national women's Open champion since 2014.

