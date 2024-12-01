Indian Badminton Stars Shine at Syed Modi International

Top-seeded Indian badminton players, P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, dominated their matches to claim the women's and men's singles titles at the Syed Modi International tournament on Sunday.

Sindhu, with two Olympic medals in her career, ended a prolonged wait for a title by overpowering China's Wu Luo Yu with scores of 21-14 and 21-16. This triumph marked Sindhu's third victory at the tournament, following previous wins in 2017 and 2022. Her return to winning form comes after reaching the finals at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 earlier this year.

In men's singles, Lakshya Sen exhibited a commanding performance against Singapore's Jia Heng Jason Teh, winning decisively at 21-6, 21-7. This victory was a significant boost for Lakshya, who had faced disappointment at the Paris Olympics. The tournament also saw Indian women's doubles team Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand secure their maiden Super 300 title, making history as the first Indian women's pair to do so.

(With inputs from agencies.)