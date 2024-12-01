Indian Badminton Stars Shine at Syed Modi International
P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen captured the spotlight by winning the women's and men's singles titles at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament. Sindhu ended a long title drought, while Lakshya bounced back from Olympic disappointment. Indian women's doubles team also claimed their first title at the event.
- Country:
- India
Top-seeded Indian badminton players, P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, dominated their matches to claim the women's and men's singles titles at the Syed Modi International tournament on Sunday.
Sindhu, with two Olympic medals in her career, ended a prolonged wait for a title by overpowering China's Wu Luo Yu with scores of 21-14 and 21-16. This triumph marked Sindhu's third victory at the tournament, following previous wins in 2017 and 2022. Her return to winning form comes after reaching the finals at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 earlier this year.
In men's singles, Lakshya Sen exhibited a commanding performance against Singapore's Jia Heng Jason Teh, winning decisively at 21-6, 21-7. This victory was a significant boost for Lakshya, who had faced disappointment at the Paris Olympics. The tournament also saw Indian women's doubles team Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand secure their maiden Super 300 title, making history as the first Indian women's pair to do so.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Americans Rally for Sanctions on Bangladesh
Indian Americans Push Trump to Sanction Bangladesh
UK Universities Face Financial Strain as Indian Student Enrollment Plummets
India Accelerates Towards 500 GW Renewable Energy Target: Task Force and Innovations Announced
Justin Lower Leads at Bermuda Championship Amid Windy Conditions