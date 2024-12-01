Sibling Rivalry Triumphs at Willingdon Racketlon Open

In an electrifying sibling showdown at the Willingdon Indian Racketlon Open, England's Luke Griffiths emerged victorious against his brother Leon Griffiths to seize the men's singles title on Sunday.

Ranked world No. 4, 21-year-old Luke overcame his elder sibling in a gripping contest that ended 12-21, 16-21, 21-9, and 21-18. Although Luke initially lagged behind, losing both the table tennis and badminton matches, he made a remarkable comeback by clinching the squash and ultimately the tennis game by a two-point margin.

Expressing his excitement, Luke stated, "I am really tired. I enjoyed my victory. It's always nice to beat my older brother. However, he has beaten me in finals too." Reflecting on his squash game, Luke added, "I was worried about squash as Leon usually beats me. I was too solid and the big win helped me over the line in tennis." The victory earned him 1200 Euros (Rs 1.07 lakh).

In an impressive display of teamwork, the Griffiths brothers later clinched the elite men's doubles title. Meanwhile, France's Pauline Cave pulled off a significant upset by defeating world No. 1 Stine Jacobsen in the women's singles and then teaming up with Denmark's Jacobsen for a victory in the women's doubles. Morocco's Kouba Mohammed Tariq also showcased his prowess by adding the seniors' 40+ singles crown to the doubles title he secured on Saturday.

