Liverpool Crushes City: Dominance Echoes in Premier League

Liverpool claimed a dominant 2-0 victory over Manchester City with goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah. The win pushes Liverpool nine points clear on top of the Premier League while extending City's winless streak to seven. City now sits fifth, 11 points behind Liverpool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 00:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 00:03 IST
Liverpool asserted their dominance in the Premier League with a decisive 2-0 win against their arch-rivals Manchester City on Sunday. Goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah sealed the victory, extending City's troubling winless run to seven games and handing them their first four-game losing streak since 2008.

The electric atmosphere at Anfield was amplified by Liverpool's invigorating midweek Champions League triumph over Real Madrid. Liverpool piled on the pressure early, nearly clinching the outcome by halftime with numerous chances, including two towering headers by Virgil van Dijk.

Manager Arne Slot celebrated his 18th triumph in just 20 matches, reinforcing Liverpool's commanding lead on top of the Premier League. Despite Manchester City's decorated past under Pep Guardiola, Liverpool's resilient display leaves them atop the league table, a staggering 11 points ahead of their rivals.

