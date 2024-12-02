Deccan Gladiators Secure Fourth Consecutive Final Berth with Dominant Win

The Deccan Gladiators showcased a commanding performance against the Morrisville Samp Army, who entered the Qualifier 1 of the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament with an unblemished record in the round-robin stage. The Gladiators, driven by standout performances from captain Nicholas Pooran and England's Tom Kohler-Cadmore, secured their spot in the finals for the fourth consecutive year and fifth time overall.

Pooran crafted a masterful 72 off 33 balls, laced with five sixes and four fours, while Kohler-Cadmore supported with a brisk 51 off 24 balls, giving the Gladiators a formidable total of 147/2 in their allotted 10 overs. Despite a positive start from the Samp Army, England pacer Richard Gleeson shifted momentum by taking the pivotal wicket of Charith Asalanka early in the second over.

As wickets tumbled at regular intervals, the Samp Army were left struggling at 102/5, unable to match the Gladiators' pace. Jack Taylor top-scored for the Morrisville side with an unbeaten 25 off 14, while Usman Tariq, Gleeson, and David Wiese stifled the chase with crucial wickets. With the Samp Army still in the tournament through Qualifier 2, the Gladiators await their next opponent in the finals set for Monday. (ANI)

