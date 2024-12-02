India Triumphs in Thrilling Perth Test Against Australia
Rohit Sharma's Team India seals a significant victory in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. After a challenging start, India bounced back to defeat Australia by 295 runs. Notable performances included impressive innings by Yashasvi Jaiswal and resilience from the Indian bowlers.
In a remarkable comeback, Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, secured a dominant win by 295 runs against Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series held in Perth. Despite a shaky beginning, India showcased resilience with key performances, notably by Yashasvi Jaiswal and a disciplined bowling attack.
India's second innings turned the match in their favor with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal spearheading a formidable 201-run partnership. Virat Kohli's unbeaten centurion performance, coupled with strong lower-order contributions, set Australia a mammoth target of 534 runs to chase.
Australia faltered severely, their batting lineup crumbling under pressure from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, among others. Despite efforts from Travis Head, the hosts were bowled out for 238 on Day 4, confirming India's sweeping victory and bouncing back from their previous defeat against New Zealand.
