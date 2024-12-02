Carragher Predicts Manchester City Won't Clinch Premier League Title

In a surprising turn of events, former footballer Jamie Carragher has cast doubt on Manchester City's ability to reclaim the Premier League title this season. Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher highlighted a 'mini-crisis' for City following their disappointing 2-0 loss to Liverpool, emphasizing the uphill battle they face to secure a top-four finish.

Carragher, analyzing the match, pointed to Liverpool's dominance as a clear indicator of Manchester City's struggles. Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo were pivotal in the Reds' victory, showcasing Liverpool's attacking prowess and leaving City with minimal opportunities to respond.

This loss not only left Manchester City trailing by eleven points but also underscored Carragher's prediction that the defending champions might need to bolster their squad come January. The former player likened City's current predicament to Liverpool's challenges two years ago, hinting at a competitive race ahead with Arsenal and Chelsea also showing strong form.

(With inputs from agencies.)