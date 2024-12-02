Left Menu

Tennis Titans Battle Doping Allegations Amidst Stellar Season

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, despite their impressive 2024 tennis achievements, faced doping allegations. Sinner's tribunal cleared him of wrongdoing, but a WADA appeal looms. Swiatek served a month-long ban due to contaminated medication. The cases prompted criticism of alleged preferential treatment in anti-doping enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:31 IST
In an unexpected turn, 2024 saw tennis stars Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek embroiled in doping scandals despite gaining glory on the court. Both faced criticism for anti-doping enforcement's handling of their cases.

Jannik Sinner, cleared of intentional doping by an independent tribunal, faces uncertainty with a potential WADA appeal that could threaten his upcoming season. His year was filled with victories in major tournaments, yet shadowed by anxiety over career implications.

Similarly, Iga Swiatek grappled with stress and a short ban due to contaminated medication. These incidents sparked debate on fair treatment in sports, as other players highlighted double standards in doping protocols.

