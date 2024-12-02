Tennis Titans Battle Doping Allegations Amidst Stellar Season

In an unexpected turn, 2024 saw tennis stars Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek embroiled in doping scandals despite gaining glory on the court. Both faced criticism for anti-doping enforcement's handling of their cases.

Jannik Sinner, cleared of intentional doping by an independent tribunal, faces uncertainty with a potential WADA appeal that could threaten his upcoming season. His year was filled with victories in major tournaments, yet shadowed by anxiety over career implications.

Similarly, Iga Swiatek grappled with stress and a short ban due to contaminated medication. These incidents sparked debate on fair treatment in sports, as other players highlighted double standards in doping protocols.

